Sunoco (SUN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.10.

SUN stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. 149,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,520.89, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 13.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,450,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 173,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

