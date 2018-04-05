Sunoco (SUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco LP operates as a wholesale fuel distributor. It engages in distributing motor fuel to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company also operates convenience stores and retail fuel sites. Sunoco LP, formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUN. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunoco from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

SUN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. 157,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $2,520.89, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,253,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,011,000 after acquiring an additional 495,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 913,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

