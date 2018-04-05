SunPower (SPWR) Shares Up 0%

SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.07. 1,702,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,826,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1,056.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.62 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 45.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. analysts expect that SunPower Corp will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 66,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

