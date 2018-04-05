Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given a $90.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) in a report published on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.61. 255,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,874. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,255.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

In other news, insider James Wesley Howard, Jr. sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $381,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $497,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 26,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/suntrust-banks-analysts-give-oxford-industries-oxm-a-90-00-price-target-updated.html.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.