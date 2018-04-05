SunTrust Banks Comments on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (PEI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.53). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

Shares of PEI opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.09, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 292,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 231,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates).

