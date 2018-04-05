SunTrust Banks Upgrades Schlumberger (SLB) to Buy

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

NYSE SLB opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87,852.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al bought 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,353,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,171 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Cross LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Cross LLC now owns 19,852,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,527 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

