Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%.

Shares of SUNW opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

WARNING: “Sunworks (SUNW) Releases Earnings Results” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/sunworks-sunw-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-updated.html.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.