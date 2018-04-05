Superdry (SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Superdry in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 2,170 ($30.46) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.48) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Superdry from GBX 2,050 ($28.78) to GBX 2,260 ($31.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 1,558 ($21.87) on Tuesday. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438 ($20.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,102 ($29.51).

In other Superdry news, insider Julian Dunkerton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($24.99), for a total transaction of £17,800,000 ($24,985,962.94).

About Superdry

Superdry PLC, formerly SuperGroup PLC, designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.

