Susquehanna Bancshares (SUSQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Susquehanna Bancshares (NASDAQ:SUSQ) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Susquehanna Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.7684111128882 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Susquehanna Bancshares Company Profile

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Susquehanna Bank, and other subsidiaries in the mid-Atlantic region to provide a range of retail and commercial banking and financial products and services.

