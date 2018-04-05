SwapToken Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (TOKEN)

SwapToken (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, SwapToken has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. SwapToken has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2,283.00 worth of SwapToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwapToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwapToken alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00693777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00183078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SwapToken Coin Profile

SwapToken’s total supply is 15,320,585,365 coins. SwapToken’s official website is swap-token.com.

Buying and Selling SwapToken

SwapToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SwapToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwapToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwapToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SwapToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SwapToken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.