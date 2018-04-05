Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Shares of Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 44,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,510. Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Swire Pacific Ltd ‘b’ Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses worldwide. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential projects and towers under development, and an office property, as well as land banks.

