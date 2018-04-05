Swiss Re AG – (SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Re AG – (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSREY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Swiss Re from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

SSREY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. 51,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,654. The company has a market capitalization of $36,208.84, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.56. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

