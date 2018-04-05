Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

SSREY has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SSREY remained flat at $$24.24 during trading on Thursday. 17,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,106. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36,208.84, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

