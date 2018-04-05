Swisscoin (SIC) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Swisscoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Swisscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Swisscoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $18,030.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00689721 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00185393 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035234 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038680 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swisscoin Coin Profile

Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Swisscoin is swisscoin.eu.

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Swisscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swisscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.