SWS Partners Invests $258,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,301,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 465,524 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,671,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,807,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

