Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,221.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jenna Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,412.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,776 shares of company stock worth $994,673 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

