UBS Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS set a €68.00 ($83.95) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €55.60 ($68.64) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.50 ($80.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($79.01) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €1.66 ($2.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €65.04 ($80.30). 252,454 shares of the stock traded hands. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

