Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News stories about Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synaptics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.1247512490123 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SYNA opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,525.88, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $135,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,444. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

