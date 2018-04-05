Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price

Headlines about Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2649448768839 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

SNDX stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.51% and a negative net margin of 2,884.34%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 290.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Syndax) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. The Company’s product candidate, entinostat, which was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA following positive results from its Phase IIb clinical trial, ENCORE 301, is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for advanced hormone receptor positive breast cancer.

