Synnex (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.58-4.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.

Shares of Synnex stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $97.87. The stock had a trading volume of 439,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,713. Synnex has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3,928.75, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Synnex had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Synnex will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Synnex’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synnex in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synnex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded Synnex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Synnex in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synnex from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synnex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 451,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $58,765,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,223,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $206,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,983.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,271,900 shares of company stock valued at $165,625,452 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synnex Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

