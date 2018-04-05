Synnex’s (SNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synnex (NYSE:SNX) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $151.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNX. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Synnex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Synnex in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Synnex from $1.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synnex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synnex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $99.65 on Monday. Synnex has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $141.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3,882.22, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.03. Synnex had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Synnex will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Synnex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

In other Synnex news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $206,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,983.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $122,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,271,400 shares of company stock valued at $165,576,477. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Synnex in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synnex in the 4th quarter worth $4,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synnex by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synnex in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synnex by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 138,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Synnex Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

