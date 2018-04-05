Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Position in Synovus (NYSE:SNV)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus (NYSE:SNV) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,752 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Synovus worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,362,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,270,000 after purchasing an additional 671,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,797,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus in the fourth quarter worth $107,998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synovus by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,228,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $123,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,974.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Synovus stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,796.40, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synovus has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $53.14.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Synovus had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $339.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Synovus will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Synovus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synovus’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Synovus in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Synovus in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Synovus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synovus in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Synovus Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

