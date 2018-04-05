Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) One Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. Syscoin has a total market cap of $138.32 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.59 or 0.01765370 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007562 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015672 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023806 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 532,089,806 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, YoBit and Tux Exchange. It is not presently possible to buy Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

