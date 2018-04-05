Syscoin Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $139.26 million and $1.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.01757120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007413 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015631 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 532,090,388 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Livecoin and AEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

