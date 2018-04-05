Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 4,095 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,662,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after buying an additional 241,565 shares in the last quarter. Opes Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,049,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,607,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $5,743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $186,323.48, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

