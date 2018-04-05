TAT Technologies (TATT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th.

TATT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The firm has a market cap of $82.08, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.18. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

