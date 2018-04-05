T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth V. Moreland sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $839,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 688,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,782,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,591,000 after purchasing an additional 182,317 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,490. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $25,951.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.