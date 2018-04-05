Tahoe Resources (THO) Insider Sells C$15,018.30 in Stock

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) insider Rusty Banbury sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$15,018.30.

Tahoe Resources stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.28. 222,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,849. Tahoe Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.98.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Tahoe Resources had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of C$149.51 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THO. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

