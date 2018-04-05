Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) President Karl Slatoff Sells 12,263 Shares of Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) President Karl Slatoff sold 12,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $1,152,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karl Slatoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Karl Slatoff sold 227,671 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $21,799,498.25.

TTWO traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.90. 309,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,728. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,966.22, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $653.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.08 million. research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $13,620,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $7,685,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $7,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

