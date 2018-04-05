TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TAL Education Group earned a news impact score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.207146484458 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

NYSE:TAL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. 3,695,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17,095.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.32 and a beta of 0.34. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $433.27 million during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.55%. analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a holding company for a group of companies engaged in provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company is a K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The Company’s Xueersi Peiyou small classes course consists of approximately four semesters, which include approximately two school semesters in Spring and Fall, and approximately two holiday semesters in summer and winter.

