Talend (TLND) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of TLND stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,932. Talend has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,341.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Talend had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 454.15%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that Talend will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 21,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

