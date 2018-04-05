Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tallgrass Energy Partners from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tallgrass Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Tallgrass Energy Partners stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2,821.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.17 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 66.17%. Tallgrass Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,240 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $4,900,000. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

