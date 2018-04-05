Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (CVE:TVE) Director John Glenn Leach Acquires 13,000 Shares

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (CVE:TVE) Director John Glenn Leach purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,270.00.

Shares of CVE:TVE traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$25.03. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352. Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd has a 52 week low of C$24.80 and a 52 week high of C$26.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. GMP Securities raised their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.23.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

