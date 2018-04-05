Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (CVE:TVE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

TVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

In related news, Director John Glenn Leach purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$36,270.00. Also, insider Gmt Capital Corp purchased 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,033.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,300 shares of company stock worth $96,303.

CVE TVE traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.03. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$24.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/tamarack-valley-energy-ltd-tve-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Tamarack-Valley-Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.