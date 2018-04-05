Tao (CRYPTO:XTO) Price Reaches $0.50

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Tao coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00007357 BTC on popular exchanges. Tao has a market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tao has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00048166 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000168 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tao Profile

Tao (CRYPTO:XTO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 32,860,227 coins. Tao’s official website is tao.network. Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain.

Tao Coin Trading

Tao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Tao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tao must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tao using one of the exchanges listed above.

