Targa Resources (TRGP) vs. Phillips 66 (PSX) Critical Comparison

Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Targa Resources and Phillips 66’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Targa Resources 0.61% 3.53% 1.67% Phillips 66 4.88% 9.18% 4.32%

Dividends

Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Targa Resources pays out -846.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Targa Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Targa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Phillips 66 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Targa Resources has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Targa Resources and Phillips 66, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Targa Resources 0 8 8 1 2.59 Phillips 66 2 8 6 0 2.25

Targa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $54.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.05%. Phillips 66 has a consensus target price of $104.51, indicating a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Targa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Targa Resources is more favorable than Phillips 66.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Targa Resources and Phillips 66’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Targa Resources $8.81 billion 1.13 $54.00 million ($0.43) -105.70 Phillips 66 $104.62 billion 0.44 $5.11 billion $4.38 22.31

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Targa Resources. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Phillips 66 on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of gathering, compressing, dehydrating, treating, conditioning, processing, and marketing natural gas and gathering crude oil. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain services, such as storing, fractionating, terminalling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

