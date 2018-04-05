Tate & Lyle (TATE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at BNP Paribas

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its target price lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 670 ($9.40) to GBX 660 ($9.26) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.84) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 735 ($10.32) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 730.17 ($10.25).

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 549.40 ($7.71) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 539.40 ($7.57) and a one year high of GBX 796.50 ($11.18).

In other Tate & Lyle news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 571 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £57,100 ($80,151.60).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

