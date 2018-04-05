TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TD Ameritrade earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7792668370279 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

TD Ameritrade stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,098. The company has a market cap of $33,106.00, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. TD Ameritrade has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.27%. equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

AMTD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $967,849.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,234.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/td-ameritrade-amtd-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-11.html.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.