Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $356,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 32,310 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $12,333,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

GES stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,717.88, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale and Licensing. The Americas Retail segment includes the Company’s retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America.

