Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 17,797 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,073,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after acquiring an additional 629,762 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 95,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. BidaskClub raised Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,432.52, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.73 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

