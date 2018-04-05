Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,838 Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,838 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 985,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 153,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Exterran news, SVP Girish Saligram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $226,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.56, a P/E ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.91. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Exterran had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.50 million. analysts forecast that Exterran Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTN shares. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exterran from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

