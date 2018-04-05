Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $336,000 in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Foundation Medicine by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 723,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 106,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 275,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Medicine by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMI stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Foundation Medicine Inc has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $2,644.42, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of -0.13.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.08). Foundation Medicine had a negative return on equity of 207.73% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Foundation Medicine Inc will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMI. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Foundation Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Foundation Medicine in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 18,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $1,158,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Ryan sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $467,975.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,518 shares of company stock worth $20,944,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine, Inc is a molecular information company. The Company sells products that are enabled by its molecular information platform to physicians and biopharmaceutical companies. It is engaged in the business of delivering molecular information about cancer to its customers. Its platform includes various methods and algorithms for analyzing specimens across various types of cancer.

