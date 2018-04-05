Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 3,777 Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,777 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deltic Timber by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Deltic Timber by 8.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deltic Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $14,454,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deltic Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Deltic Timber by 63.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Deltic Timber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Deltic Timber stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deltic Timber Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter. Deltic Timber had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

