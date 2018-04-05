NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of NorthWestern worth $35,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo set a $55.00 target price on NorthWestern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NWE stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2,609.65, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $64.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.33%. analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Corcoran sold 5,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $259,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 1,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $103,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,793.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $414,181. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

