Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 55,899 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Westlake Chemical worth $35,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 218.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after purchasing an additional 641,432 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 129.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. UBS restated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE:WLK opened at $107.71 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14,083.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $773,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,220.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Blakely sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $448,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,545,548 in the last three months. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

