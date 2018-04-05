Teachers Advisors LLC Has $36.79 Million Position in Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,849 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Essent Group worth $36,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 182.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 273.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 85,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Essent Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.60 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,129.77, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 65.87%. The firm had revenue of $161.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 370,673 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $16,494,948.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,845,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

