Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Alkermes worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $275.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, insider Shane Cooke sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $102,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,008.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,009,036. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

