Teachers Advisors LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 413,225 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,149,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,065,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,030,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,732,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,584,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,320,000 after purchasing an additional 796,191 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,514,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after purchasing an additional 742,443 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

ALSN opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,413.57, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.57 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 640,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $28,446,665.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,780,138 shares of company stock valued at $79,278,172. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

