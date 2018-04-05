Teachers Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,753 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.42. The stock has a market cap of $27,445.29, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 79.79%. equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.35 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Verbrugge sold 863,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $5,267,777.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,986,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,802.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 175,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,073,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 551,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,113,308 shares of company stock worth $6,822,521. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/teachers-advisors-llc-has-8-80-million-holdings-in-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri.html.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.