Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of Cambrex worth $17,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBM. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at $3,017,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cambrex by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambrex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the period.

Shares of CBM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,013. Cambrex Co. has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a market cap of $1,719.53, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.32.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.39 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 19.17%. Cambrex’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. analysts expect that Cambrex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Longbow Research downgraded Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cambrex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambrex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

